Maine Republican Party Executive Director Jason Savage is claiming, essentially, that “Janet Mills is teaching Maine kids that people who say ‘MAGA’ are racists!” He is attributing to her brief comments in the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine’s online diversity teacher training module.
Here’s the truth: A significant faction in the Make America Great Again movement is not only covertly but also overtly racist. Groups like the Oath Keepers and QAnon feel an affinity with Donald Trump’s patriotic MAGA message. Members of these fringe groups are seeking office because of MAGA rhetoric. Conservative media outlets promote the white “replacement theory.” No one in the MAGA universe stands strongly against these incendiary voices.
It is convenient for Mr. Savage and, by default, Paul LePage – a fierce Trump ally – to ignore the racists among them. Trump’s MAGA movement has provided hate groups a very public and powerful platform. And Democrat Mills would show great courage to speak this clear truth to all Mainers.
Jo Trafford
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.