Five players scored and Grace Wargo had two assists as the University of New England women’s soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over Thomas College on Tuesday in Biddeford.
Kylie Curtin had a goal and an assist, while Tori Keyes, Bella Reil, Brooke Pierotti and Sydney Balotin also scored the UNE (7-3-1).
Isabelle Lang had 20 saves for Thomas (3-5-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
BATES 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Paige Cote had a goal and two assists as the Bobcats (6-4) beat the Nor’easters (5-6) in Lewiston.
Anna Cote and Ella Blum also scored for Bates, which scored twice in the second quarter.
Dawn DeWeese-Moss and Lindsay Pych split time and combined for 11 saves for UNE.
MEN’S SOCCER
BATES 1, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Ciaran Bardong knocked home a pass from Alec Szwarcewicz 1:45 into the game and the Bobcats (4-4) made it stand as they beat the Beavers (4-2-1) in Farmington.
Jonah Sautter stopped four shots for UMaine-Farmington.
FOOTBALL
WEST VIRGINIA: Running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, Coach Neal Brown said.
Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team.
Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, leads the Mountaineers with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.
LOUISVILLE: Coach Scott Satterfield says quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status is being evaluated daily for concussion-like symptoms after he was injured Saturday’s loss at Boston College.
The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game, a 34-33 defeat, on the sideline. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.