Thank you to the Portland Press Herald for the much-needed coverage of the horrible parking situation in Portland, especially for workers and residents. Not to mention the inconvenience to guests and tourists – a bad taste for anyone.
It was not always like this, and it need not continue. I remember, before Unified Parking Partners came to town, banks and other businesses utilizing their parking lots only during the day would allow their lots to be used by others – free of charge – during evening hours. Parking was not a big problem.
That all changed when Unified Parking came to town. They were, then and now, supported by city officialdom. This needs a careful review.
I urge others to bring this important concern to City Hall. It’s time to examine, carefully, the very unfriendly practices of City Hall. They can and should do more.
Joan O’Brien
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.