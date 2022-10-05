Thank you to the Portland Press Herald for the much-needed coverage of the horrible parking situation in Portland, especially for workers and residents. Not to mention the inconvenience to guests and tourists – a bad taste for anyone.

It was not always like this, and it need not continue. I remember, before Unified Parking Partners came to town, banks and other businesses utilizing their parking lots only during the day would allow their lots to be used by others – free of charge – during evening hours. Parking was not a big problem.

That all changed when Unified Parking came to town. They were, then and now, supported by city officialdom. This needs a careful review.

I urge others to bring this important concern to City Hall. It’s time to examine, carefully, the very unfriendly practices of City Hall. They can and should do more.

Joan O’Brien

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: