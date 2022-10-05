Gov. Mills’ Big Government Education Department works to divide us (Sept. 23).

In a slideshow presentation by the department’s Maine Opportunities for Online Sustained Education program titled “Racism is a Virus,” the following terms are listed as phrases that should be associated with racism and white supremacy: “MAGA,” “All Lives Matter,” “paternalism,” “meritocracy myth,” “colorblindness” and “Columbus Day.”

Make America Great Again only contends that America has a right to sovereignty and its citizens should come first, which most countries in the world practice. The objections to the other terms listed also have no basis in fact.

The Democrats’ clear history of racism; “Jim Crow” laws; opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the late Sen. Robert Byrd’s leadership position in the Ku Klux Klan are worth educating Maine students about.

Sen. Byrd’s funeral only happened about a decade ago and President Biden delivered the eulogy, with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and many other Democrats attending his funeral.

If the education department wants to educate, instead of indoctrinate, it should substitute “Democrats” because of their long history of racism.

Tim Michalak

Cumberland

