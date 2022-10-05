Most if not all of Scarborough’s citizens agree that our present library is very small and agree with the proposal to expand it. There are those who say doing such a project now is a bad idea (Sept. 28). When does something cost less later? If the financial figures are correct, it would cost a household $104 a year. What a bargain!

How enjoyable is it to search for a book on shelving so close you cannot get a walker through? Or a book you want is not there because there is no room for it? There is joy seeing our youth carrying an armful of books, instead of staring at an iPhone or an iPad.

People share their lives through the social gatherings in rooms available for groups. I won’t even mention the need of a larger computer area.

Scarborough Public Library needs your “yes” vote to make good things happen in our community. I, for one, am voting “yes.” Hope you will do the same!

Katie Freilinger

Scarborough

