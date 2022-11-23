Paul Tetreault 1935 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Paul Arthur Tetreault, 86, passed away Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Brunswick he spent decades as the proprietor and butcher of Tetreault’s Market, a city institution. When he was not at work you could find Paul tending to his garden. It was a hobby that turned into his passion. A variety of his fresh vegetables were a highlight of the growing season for all to enjoy at his market. An avid sports fan, Paul was a diehard supporter of all the Boston sports teams. It was hard getting any stat by him, especially his beloved Celtics whom he spent hours analyzing each shot and win. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 56 Years Cathy along with his daughter Patty and her husband Dan Bell; his son Scott and his wife Rachel Haddock along with his Grandson Jake Haddock. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or the Midcoast Humane Society, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, Maine 04011 (midcoasthumane.org).

