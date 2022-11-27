The Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum is offering its first BNAM National Flight Academy Scholarship for one student to attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida, for the week of July 16, 2023. The scholarship covers all tuition plus a $500 stipend towards the cost of round-rip air fare.

The students will immerse themselves for a week’s “deployment” in a navy squadron living aboard a simulation aircraft carrier, according to a BNAM press release. The program will develop leadership skills, critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork and communication.

To be eligible, the student must be 11-17 years old, entering the seventh to 12th grade at time of attending and cannot have graduated from high school. The student must be attending Brunswick, Topsham or Bath middle or high schools, RSU 10, or the Bath Vocational Trade Center. For complete details, entry requirements and applications materials, contact the museum at [email protected] Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 23, 2022. The deadline for receipt of all materials to be considered is Dec. 30, 2022.

The Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum is a nonprofit educational organization with a mission to preserve the heritage of Naval Air Station Brunswick by honoring the tens of thousands of men and women who served here, educate the public about the history of maritime patrol aviation and NASB, and maintain a memorial for those NASB-based airmen who gave their lives in service to their country.

For more information about BNAM, visit bnamuseum.org.

For more information about the National Flight Academy and the program, visit nationalflightacademy.com/about.

