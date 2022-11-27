The historic Skolfield-Whittier House mansion on Park Row in downtown Brunswick will be the scene of holiday merriment starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, when Santa and his chief elf return for their 17th year visiting with friends young and old. Back inside the house after two years outside, Santa Day takes place within the Victorian formal drawing room.

As is tradition, Bowdoin College’s women’s a cappella group Miscellania returns to sing carols while children line up to visit with the jolly old elf. Simultaneously, all the rooms on the first floor of the home will be open to guests to view. Thanks to volunteers, each room is decorated for the holidays, some with special themes. The event is free.

Santa Day and the Holiday Open House run until 1 p.m. Children receive a free, gently used children’s book courtesy of the late Grant Connors, who taught science for many years in SAD 75; a decorated cookie courtesy of Union Street Bakery and Cake Shop; and a candy cane courtesy of Wilbur’s of Maine. Additionally, Northeast Bank, a Pejepscot History Center business partner, is providing a piggy bank with a half-dollar coin to the first 100 children to attend. Refreshments are available for all.

“Although our outside Santa Day in 2020 and 2021 was fun, it’s exciting to be back inside with fully decorated rooms and a free open house,” PHC Executive Director Larissa Vigue Picard said in a press release. “Our volunteers really have outdone themselves with the decorations. We welcome anyone who wants to enjoy a morning or early afternoon of merriment, carols, festivity and holiday goodies.”

The day concludes with the 21-plus “Skolfield After Dark” holiday party from 5:30-8 p.m. The members-only party is open to anyone who purchases a membership — currently on sale at 25% off — by Monday, Dec. 5. The popular event, last held in 2019, features music this year by the Meddiebempsters, Bowdoin’s men’s a cappella group, the third oldest such group in the country; themed cocktails; a judged cook/bake-off of foods made by volunteers; and a scavenger hunt through the house.

Visit pejepscothistorical.org/events for more information or call (207) 729-6606.

