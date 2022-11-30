The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick will host its annual holiday fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Pleasant and Middle streets.

Returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, the space will be filled with local art, fresh, handmade wreaths and holiday greens centerpieces, baked goods, felted ornaments, jewelry, cozy hand-knits, jams, jellies, Christmas ornaments, and an area of gently used second-hand items. Also returning this year, a Children’s Table with gifts for children to buy inexpensive gifts for loved ones and a quick craft project to match.

Partly because of COVID, the event will offer take-out soups and breads this year. Pies, pickles, and sweets will still be available at the baked goods table.

Unique finds always lurk on the white elephant, jewelry, or children’s tables, from pendants and musical instruments to inexpensive treasures and a handcraft project.

Local musicians will provide live holiday music on harp, piano, violin, guitar and hammered dulcimer during the event.

For more information, call (207) 729-8515.

