Cindy (Gladys) Reed 1954 – 2022 BATH – Cindy (Gladys) Reed, 68, of Bath Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. Cindy was born in Bath on Feb. 2, 1954, to Raymond and Virginia Carpenter. She attended Morse High School. Cindy worked at Bath Iron Works for five years, as well as L.L. Bean and Hospice Care. Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Carpenter and Virginia Pearson Carpenter. Cindy is survived by her son, Eric Gilliam of Phippsburg, and her granddaughter, Annika Gilliam; her stepson, Heath Reed, and stepdaughter, Heidi Reed; her brother, Scott Carpenter and wife Deborah of Brunswick; nephew, Scott Carpenter and wife Jill of Bath and niece, Danielle Risher of Maryland; her sister, Jenny Carpenter of Brunswick and niece, Jackie Carpenter of Bar Harbor; her stepmother, Pat Carpenter of Bath and her dear cousin Donna Moore of Washington along with many more nieces and nephews. Cindy enjoyed working in gardens, bird watching, hunting, and loved her cat “Baxter”. A celebration of life will be held at Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg on December 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
