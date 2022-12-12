A Portland woman died Sunday after her car crashed on I-95 in Aroostook County.

Maine State Police said 58-year-old Maria Dubois may have been tired or experienced a medical event that caused the crash near mile marker 263 in Sherman at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dubois’ Toyota Corolla left the road at a high rate of speed and came to a stop in the woods. Dubois was trapped inside until she was pulled from the wreckage by first responders and flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor, where she died from her injuries, police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Sherman and East Millinocket fire departments.

