The American Red Cross asks donors to give blood or platelets over the holidays. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood: Regular donors away on holiday, seasonal illness and inclement weather.

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have blood through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Tuesday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Sanford, 919 Main St., Sanford

Noon to 5 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

Wednesday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Commons, 59 Pineland Drive, New Gloucester

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Aspinquid Masonic Hall, 101 Long Sands Road, York

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Kent K C Hall, 372 Frenchville Road, Fort Kent

Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Marys Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells

Thursday

Noon to 6 p.m., Caribou Inn and Convention Center, 19 Main St., Caribou

1 to 6 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham

1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

Friday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shiretown Inn & Suites, 282 North St., Houlton

Noon to 5 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

Saturday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 109 Spring St., Gardiner

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Living Stone Community Church, 711 Ossipee Trail W, Standish

Monday

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Biddeford Eagles, 57 Birch St., Biddeford

12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta

All who give blood through Thursday will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email and those who donate from Dec. 16-Jan. 2, 2023 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

