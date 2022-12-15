NORTH PORT, Fla. – Formerly of Gorham, Ernest “Ernie” C. Severance passed away peacefully at home, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born in Dover-Foxcroft Oct. 17, 1935, youngest of five children, he grew up in the Munjoy Hill area. He was drafted into the Army, served six years, and won awards in marksmanship and sharpshooting. While stationed in Fort Drum N.Y., he met his wife, Marilyn; they married in 1960 and were blessed with five children.
He served as a ranger in his early 20s and enjoyed hunting and fishing and many other activities all over Maine. Piloting his float plane, he relished taking many trips to his camp in Millinocket with family and friends. He later moved to Andover and enjoyed his summers.
Ernie was predeceased by wife, Marilyn; mother, Lena; son, Charles; siblings Harvey (Bev), Earl (Barb), Arlene (Bob), sister-in-law, Wilma; and grandson, Eric.
He is survived by brother, Cliff; children Linda (Randy), Wendy (Dave), Dawna (Kevin), Art (Rachel); 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of his life will be planned for the Summer of 2023. Please contact [email protected] for further information.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
Andover snowmobile club.
