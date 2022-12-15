LISBON — The Town Office has hired Melanie Alexander, the treasurer and assistant town manager in Belgrade, as its new assistant town manager.

Alexander holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Franklin Pierce College and has employment experience at all levels of municipal government. She is a Maine certified town clerk, treasurer and tax collector, and a former certified General Assistance administrator.

“Through an extensive search process, Ms. Alexander’s qualifications, experience and skill set became an obvious choice to continue to move Lisbon in a positive direction,” according to a prepared statement from the town.

Alexander has also served on the board of directors for the Maine Welfare Directors Association.

The assistant manager position was added this past spring. Glenn Michalowski, the town’s first assistant town manager, was promoted to town manager in October.

When she joins the Town Office on Dec. 19, it will be the first time since the position was created that both town manager roles are filled. All administrative positions in the Town Office are now filled.

