ROCKLAND — The menorah erected on Main Street overlooking the Maine State Ferry Terminal was vandalized Tuesday night.

Rockland police said that the menorah was unbolted and knocked down with the lightbulbs broken. The incident was discovered and reported the following day, Dec. 14. There have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation, according to Rockland police.

Rockland Main Street conducted a fundraiser to buy the menorah.

David Statman, Board President of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland and Rockland Main Street Executive Director David Gogel issued a joint statement on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“This week, the Rockland community Hanukkah menorah was vandalized. It was toppled over and some of the bulbs were broken. For millennia, Hanukkah has been a celebration of religious freedom. The Hanukkah menorah provides the light that shines on that religious freedom. In the United States, we are proud that we have the freedom to share that light with the communities in which we live. We are saddened that a small minority of community members have taken an action that stands in stark contrast with Rockland’s mission to be a welcoming and inclusive community. Our hope is that the greater Rockland community and the people of Midcoast Maine strongly condemn these acts and celebrate the religious diversity and tolerance we value in this country. This time of year should be about celebration and the recognition of the traditions that bring us together. We will continue to advocate for all traditions that are meaningful to our community and add to the vibrancy of the place we call home.”

The ceremonial lighting of the Menorah is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Rockland has been plagued during the past several months by vandalism attributed to juveniles. There is no determination whether juveniles committed this act. The vandals in the menorah toppling had to unbolt the menorah, police noted.

