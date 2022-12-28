NEWARK, N.J. — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Trent Frederic also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils.

Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season.

With New Jersey trailing 1-0 entering the third, Hischier tied the game at the 6:11 mark with his 14th of the season. The Devils’ captain drove to the net and redirected Fabian Zetterlund’s centering pass past Ullmark.

Despite being outplayed for most of the first two periods, it was the Bruins who broke through first.

Frederic gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 8:57 into the second period with his seventh goal of the season. A few moments after killing a New Jersey power play, the Bruins attacked. Lindholm intercepted a clearing attempt and skated down the middle of the ice before dropping a pass for Frederic, who snapped a quick shot past Vanecek from the high slot.

Pavel Zacha added an empty-netter for the Bruins.

NOTES: Boston went 0 for 3 with a man advantage and killed both New Jersey power plays. … Third line left wing Taylor Hall was booed by the 16,514 in attendance every time he touched the puck. Hall spent parts of four seasons with New Jersey, including 2017-18 in which he won the Hart Trophy and led the Devils to the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2011-12.

