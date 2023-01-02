Comedy

Saturday 1/7

“LOLS,” an evening of local comedy: 8 p.m., hosted by local comedy power couple Jim and Nikki Martin, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 1/12

Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., North43Bistro, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland. Featuring Ian Stuart and friends. $15 at the door. north43bistro.com/savor

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Thursday 1/12-Friday 2/24

Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: opening night Jan. 12, artist talk with Steve Marcus at 4 p.m., reception at 5 p.m. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. The museum is open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 1/22

Michael Kolster and Work from the Stephen K. Halpert Collection: noon, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu

Through 1/29

UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 p.m. “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Ringing in the New Year annual exhibition: 10 a.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Paintings, sculptures and select offering of works in clay. richardboydpottery.com

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 a.m., open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Friday 1/6

Season of Lights planetarium show: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. Learn about the history and astronomy of the holiday season across many cultures. usm.maine.edu/planet

Wednesday 1/11

“Natural Selection”: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. A show about the dynamics of evolution and Charles Darwin. usm.maine.edu/planet

Friday 1/13

Hubble Vision 2: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. A story of cosmic exploration with the best new Hubble photos. usm.maine.edu/planet

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 1/6

NECTAR feat. J.Hjort, Isirap, Max Dansky: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dance, DJs and visual art. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Super Yamba Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., #201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 1/6 & Saturday 1/7

Olas: Otra Vez: 7 p.m., music and dance show, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Saturday 1/7

Don Roy Trio with The Arnott Siblings: 3 p.m. Fiddle, piano and upright bass. Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com

FEELS dance party: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Monday 1/9

Monday of the Minds, a community hip hop showcase: 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21+ flasklounge.com

Thursday 1/12

Gawler Family Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 1/13

Xander Nelson, solo acoustic set: 7 p.m., Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland. bandsintown.com

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Wednesday 1/11-Thursday 1/29

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. A Good Theater production. $30. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Friday 1/13

“She-Wolves,” dance performance by Laura Careless: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Friday 1/13-Sunday 2/5

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 p.m., Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

