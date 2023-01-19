Wells police say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night.

The incident began at 5:30 p.m. with an open 911 call where the dispatcher could hear an argument between a man and a woman about a handgun. The woman could be heard saying she was afraid for her life, according to Capt. Gerald Congdon.

Police were familiar with the phone number the 911 call was made from and were able to determine the people were at a house on Littlefield Road. The man was out on bail on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order and had additional warrants related to failing to appear in court on domestic violence stalking and violating a protection from harassment order charges, Congdon said.

On Wednesday, the man allegedly followed the woman home from work and threatened her with a handgun he had hidden in his waistband. She locked herself in her car and called police. She was not injured, according to police.

The man ran into the garage and threatened to shoot police if they tried to come in, Congdon said.

The Southern Maine Special Response Team responded to try to make contact with the man while Wells police secured a search warrant and arrest warrant charging the man with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The standoff ended just before midnight when police heard a single gunshot coming from the garage and confirmed the man had shot himself, Congdon said.

The man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.

