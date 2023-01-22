This week’s poem, Leslie Moore’s “Herons,” invites us into the exquisitely honed consciousness of a great blue. I love this poem’s Zen-like simplicity, and the hypnotic clarity of these birds’ perception in the marsh.

Moore is the author/artist of “What Rough Beasts: Poetry/Prints” (Littoral Books, 2021). She won a Maine Literary Award for short nonfiction in 2018, and she has published poems and essays in English Journal, Take Heart, The Maine Review, The Catch, The Café Review and elsewhere.

Herons

By Leslie Moore

Four great blues meditate

on mudflats—spar-straight,

stock-still—and I am one of them.

How silent we are

in our low-tide reveries,

gazes both inward and out.

How we sense the ooze

gurgle between toes, water

lap legs, air shift feathers.

How precise

our discernment of glints

in briny shallows.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Herons,” copyright 2022 by Leslie Moore, was previously published in Tellus Journal. It appears by permission of the author.

