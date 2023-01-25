The town of Wells has asked customers of the Wells Sanitary District to limit water use to “essential needs only” after a fire Tuesday damaged the wastewater treatment facility on Eldridge Road.

A notice on the town’s website says the district has experienced an “interruption to operations.”

“It is unknown how long this service interruption may last as technicians assess the situation,” the notice states. “More information will be provided when available.”

Wells firefighters responded to a fire alarm Tuesday at the treatment plant and arrived to see flames coming through the roof, according to a fire department Facebook post. Crews from Ogunquit, Kennebunk, Sanford and North Berwick assisted.

