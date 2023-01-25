The James Beard Foundation has named 11 semifinalists from Maine in an array of categories for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards.

The state’s contenders are dominated by chefs and restaurants in Portland, but also include a sprinkling of nominations across the state, in such towns as Lisbon Falls, Rockport and Monson. The New York-based nonprofit foundation announced the nominations Wednesday.

Krista Cole, of Sur Lie in Portland and Gather in Yarmouth is a semifinalist for the national Outstanding Restaurateur Award. Sur Lie is also a semifinalist in another national category, Outstanding Hospitality, where it will have some Maine competition to move on to the finalist rank – The Quarry in Monson.

For the second time, baker Atsuko Fujimoto of Norimoto Bakery in Portland is a semifinalist in the national category of Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. In 2022, she made it to the finalist stage, but did not win the award.

In other categories in which the semifinalists must compete against restaurants, bars and bakeries from around the country, The Jewel Box in Portland is a contender for Outstanding Bar, while Wolfpeach in Camden is listed in the Best New Restaurant category.

The category with the most contenders is, as usual, the regional Best Chef: Northeast award. Five Mainers have been named as semifinalists: Sara Jenkins for Nina June in Rockport; Jason LaVerdiere for Flux in Lisbon Falls; and, in Portland, Courtney Loreg for Woodford Food & Beverage, Tony Pastor for Fore Street and Isaul Perez for Isa.

Jenkins has been a semifinalist twice before, for her restaurants Porchetta and Porsena in New York in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous