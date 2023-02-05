FARMINGTON – George Watkins Greenwood passed away in early December with his daughters by his side. He had recently celebrated his 93rd Birthday.

George was a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Maine, Orono for more than 30 years. He loved teaching and his students, but he was so much more: Family Man, Artist, Animal-Lover, Gardener, Cowboy, Ping Pong Champion and Grandson of Chester Greenwood-Inventor of the Earmuff. He enjoyed people and loved socializing. He was well-known for his enthusiastic rendition of the Maine Stein Song and numerous Cowboy Ballards!

His energy was infectious. His twinkling blue eyes, ready smile, sense of humor and kindness towards others made him beloved. He is greatly missed.

Abbie, his wife of 70 years, predeceased him earlier in the spring as did his son, Mark, four years earlier.

He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Greenwood Beaulieu and Sandy Greenwood Thomas, both of Cumberland; as well as nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private committal service was held in December at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A graveside “Celebration of his Life” for family and friends, will be held later on July 17, in Farmington. Details will be available through Wilson Funeral Home in Gray.

Donations in his memory may be made to the

Farmington

Historical Society,

ATTN: Jane Woodman

138 Main St.

Farmington, ME 04938

