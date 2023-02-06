PORTLAND – Kirk M. Rogers, 69, lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Jan. 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1953, on the Submarine Base at New London, Conn., to John S. Rogers, Jr. and Bernice E. Rogers.

The family moved to several US Navy bases over his early years and settled in Auburn in 1969. Kirk graduated from Edward Little High School in 1971 and attended the University of Maine Farmington.

He spent most of his career working in the construction and real estate development industries and served as Vice President of Equity Builders for over 27 years working in 16 different states.

Being near water formed his passion for many of his various pursuits to include earning his SCUBA certification in the late 1970s. He logged over 500 underwater hours, much of this time spent winter scalloping along the Maine coast.

Going into the 1980s Kirk grew passionate about the American Civil War and studied this unique time in our country’s history as he pursued genealogical information on his ancestors on both sides of the conflict. Nearing the end of the 1990s astronomy and astrophotography drew Kirk’s attention when he purchased his first telescope. Kirk continued to photograph the night sky until no longer able. He was a founding Director of Southern Maine Astronomers, and for many years a Director of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England. His interest in photography, which started with night sky work, soon bloomed into a full- scale daylight endeavor, taking on work at events, conducting gallery displays and exhibiting work around the greater Portland area.

Always ardent about music, Kirk learned to play guitar before attending high school and although unable to play much later in life, he developed a collection of various instruments both for electric and acoustic work which he took pride in. He was just beginning serious playing again when cancer raised its ugly head and stopped everything in its path.

In the early 2000s Kirk became interested in long distance motorcycling. Much of this ‘running of the roads’ can be attributed to his fortuitous meeting and subsequent friendship with Cam Laghaeian of Leesburg, Va. The many friends collected from their various road trips is a fine testimonial to this endeavor, as there were many.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Linda M. Swan; sons Kirk, Jr. and his wife Sofija, Matthew and his wife Valerie, daughter Sarah; six grandchildren; mother; brother John; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father; sisters Mary Ann and Susan; and grandson, Nash Harrington Rogers.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a short memorial service after at the Wilson Funeral Home 24 Shaker Rd., Gray. Burial will be private.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous