BRUNSWICK – Born as Dorothy R. Landry on Oct. 5, 1934 in Rumford, Maine and married to Jerry Lavallee in 1951, Dorothy Lavallee, age 88, passed peacefully in the presence of her three daughters.

Growing up in Maine, she lived in several foster homes, until marrying Jerry and having 60 years together until his passing in 2011, then moved to Pejepscot Terrace. Dot worked many years in the healthcare food service industry, was a school crossing guard and also a nanny for a period of time.

She enjoyed Bingo, Bible study, going to the movies and spending quality time with her friends and family. She was a member of the Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Brunswick and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her four adult children, Gerard Lavallee, Sandra Williams (Mike), Patricia Haigler (Steve), Kacy Webster (Corey); 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She wad predeceased by her husband, two siblings and a granddaughter.

Services will be held at the Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Brunswick: Visitation on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

In Memory Board can be found at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/tMTd6Kfy/inmemorydotlavallee

