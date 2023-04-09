We needn’t look to Washington to see how how ugly, mean-spirited and destructive our politics have become. We can look to Jim Fossel’s column last Sunday.
Fossel knows the Maine Republican Party lost everything in sight in the last election, but he says the Republican minority can still have an impact by what one commenting reader called “childish obstruction and craven legislative terrorism.”
“They can make sure that every bill gets a divided vote in committee, forcing floor votes on even uncontroversial legislation,” Fossel wrote. “They can’t completely halt the business of the Legislature, but they can make it much more cumbersome for the majority … They can offer as many amendments as possible … to force longer debates on every bill.”
Like former Gov. Paul LePage, Fossel thinks the best government is the one that spends the least. Like LePage, he shows a total lack of empathy for Mainers who need jobs, child care and health care to live decent lives. Mucking up the works does nothing for them. Nor is it in the Maine tradition.
Republicans have two options, another reader commented, “negotiate on reasonable terms or win elections.”
What Fossel refers to as “shady tactics” by Democrats is actually called governing.
Donna Halvorsen
South Portland
