What has our government become? What kind of people have we become? We accept these mass shootings like they’re a weather report. We do nothing about guns because, to Republicans in particular, gun support means votes; to hell with the safety of our children and our people.

For our elected officials, it’s all about keeping their jobs. Well, how about doing them? If we’re really serious about ending this carnage, stop gun show sales nationally. Stop all personal sales nationally.

All private sales should be done through a licensed gun store with the capacity for carrying out honest background checks. Any violation of this process means they are just as responsible for whatever crime is committed as the person they sold the gun to.

Hold parents accountable for the gun crimes of their children. Carrying a gun without a license? No. Owning a long gun, made to kill people? No. Anyone who needs a gun like that already has a problem. It’s the 21st century, for God’s sake.

It’s time for national accountability. When 20 children died in Newtown, I thought America would wake up. I was wrong. It is estimated that we lose 40,000 lives a year to gun-related injury. Our elected officials do nothing. We’ll just offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. That should cover the pain.

Doug Davis

Windham

