So here we have columnist Jim Fossel forlorn in the Republican state government minority. He moans about the GOP status, but his plan for the next term is not re-examination of why the party is losing and, accordingly, sensible adjustments to the needs of the citizens.
No. On April 2, Fossel advises to gum up the legislative process (“Maine Republicans must make life difficult for Democrats”). He wants Republicans to “make sure that every bill gets a divided vote in committee, forcing floor votes on even uncontroversial legislation” and doing so to waste time. Also, he advises, add “as many amendments as possible to further delay progress and force debates on every bill.” And, kill time by “making motions to indefinitely postpone or table bills.”
Such tactics might explain the bill to do away with election drop boxes introduced by a GOP senator, a bill which seems to have slouched away. Perhaps someone will copy the great state of Georgia and make it a crime to offer voters a drink of water. That might waste some time and avoid efforts to make life in Maine less stressful and more healthful. Who can tell? The state GOP has some clever folks in house.
Brian Holihan
Portland
