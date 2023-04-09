I concur wholeheartedly with Steve Kaagan’s column last Sunday regarding Americans not valuing life (“Maine Voices: What’s more important, your AR-15 or your kid?” April 2).

The only thing Kaagan missed to further prove his point is the continued massacre of innocent babies in their mothers wombs and the continued insistence that COVID-19 is no longer an illness that deserves some attention because it “only kills old people” or those with “underlying conditions.”

Until America values all life it does not value any life. People only value the lives of their own loved ones – until something affects them directly it’s easy to look away and think it doesn’t matter. It’s no wonder that teenagers are suicidal and older people with illness want to end their lives early “with dignity.” When there is no respect for human life people become filled with apathy and despair.

If you truly want to “Make America Great Again” or “Build Back Better” these are the issues that need to be addressed.

Beth Anne King

North Yarmouth

