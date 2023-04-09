The question needs to be asked: Would an assault weapons ban become law if there was a mass shooting in the halls of Congress?

Tim Bobinsky
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles