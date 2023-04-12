Sea Dog Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that it has closed its combination brewpub and bowling center on Broadway, one of two South Portland locations of the Maine-based brewery and restaurant chain.

“It was a very difficult and challenging decision,” owner Fred Forsley said in a phone interview. “The location was not able to meet and overcome the fixed costs in order to make it sustainable.”

Sea Dog had partnered with Easy Day bowling center to open a brewpub with 10 bowling lanes at 725 Broadway in early 2020. Forsley said he is working with the building’s owners to find a suitable new tenant, and left his cellphone number in a Facebook post announcing the closure, urging anyone with viable ideas for the property to contact him.

“We believe a change is just around the corner for this beautiful location and look forward to a bright future,” Forsley’s post read in part.

Forsely said all the staff from the Broadway location – he estimated there were as many as 30, including part-timers – will have new positions at the brewery’s other nearby locations, including on 125 Western Ave. in South Portland and in Scarborough. Its other Maine brewpubs are in Topsham, Camden and Bangor. Sea Dog also has two locations in New Hampshire and one in Florida.

