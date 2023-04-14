For both buyers and sellers, there’s not a lot to celebrate in the housing market right now. High mortgage rates have made both owners and buyers feel stuck. If you own and have a low, fixed rate locked in, an upgrade may no longer be worth the borrowing cost. If you’re trying to buy, that rate restricts your ability to make a competitive offer.

However, major life changes do not care what the market trends are. The time to sell your home can arrive without warning. In that moment of vulnerability, do not make a weak decision and hire a weak agent.

Tom and Julia Ranello

My wife Julia and I are RE/MAX of Maine’s #1 selling couple and we are now accepting new sales clients in southern Maine. Through almost 40 years of professional real estate experience, we have gained the strength, wisdom, and discretion to deal with complicated situations. Working through these past three years of tumult has only added to our agility in this competitive market.

If you listen to past clients of ours, you will see how we go above and beyond to get both top dollar for your home and help you transition to your new living space. Having Julia and I on your side of the bargaining table means you have loyal team members who are focused on your wants and needs. We work with just a few clients at a time so we can provide fast, direct communication and help you achieve your goals.

When we joined the RE/MAX brokerage, Julia and I were drawn to their motto “locally focused, globally connected” because it reflects how we like to live our lives. We volunteer and promote causes like land preservation or homelessness services because they make our whole community stronger. Volunteering also gets us out and about, meeting new people, making connections, and always learning more about what’s going on in our area.

We simply love where we live, and we want you to feel the same as you transition to a new living space. Whether you have an urgent need or are just starting to make plans, we want to help. Get in touch today and call or text me at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

