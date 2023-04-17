I’ve never voted for Sen. Susan Collins. In fact, I’ve publicly criticized her in these pages for stands she’s taken and votes she’s cast. But when my wife and I ran into some red tape while attempting to renew our passports, I contacted the senator’s Biddeford office and asked for their help in solving our problem.

The response by the senator’s staff was immediate and effective. They solved our problem in a matter of days. They never asked if we were Republicans or Democrats, or how we voted, they simply provided us with outstanding constituent service.

This is how government is supposed to work, despite all the political differences tearing our country apart these days. Respect for constituents should be the guiding principle of all governmental agencies.

Steven Price

Kennebunkport

