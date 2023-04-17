I echo the concerns voiced by Monique Lachance (“Letter to the editor: Something must be done about risky Riverton intersection,” March 30) regarding the abusive indifference to the Hicks/Dorothy street intersection stop signs.

As a homeowner near this site, I witness the near collisions and total disregard to traffic and pedestrian safety on a daily basis. It is said “nothing has happened at the intersection.” Personal observations over many years proves this assumption false.

As evidence, my wife and kids were struck broadside by a driver who ran the intersection. Panic “pre-collision” stops are a routine. My non-scientific study notes on a daily basis that about 10% of drivers never stop, about 60% perform the “rolling” stop maneuver and only 30% come to a “stop”. It is not unusual to see drivers running the intersection and traveling all the way down Hicks Street at far greater than the 25 m.p.h. speed limit. Speed abuse is even more apparent when Warren or Forest Avenue backs up and the infamous “Hicks St. cut-through” becomes an easy detour.

Speed bumps (calming devices) would help (they did in the past). I suggest to finance these, all the city needs do is post a radar gun and traffic camera at the intersection for a week. I guarantee the violator fines would generate enough revenue to supply “bumps” throughout the city.

Those who also find this situation dangerous enough for action, should please speak up. Make Hicks Street safer!

John Brewer

Portland

