I’m writing in response to Kathy D’Agostino’s letter about the ads CMP is running to persuade a “no” vote on the Pine Tree Power referendum (“Letter to the editor: Ads attacking Pine Tree Power sit poorly,” March 24). D’Agostino misses one very important thing we all should consider when we vote this fall: the cost of those ads is a business expense.

In other words, we are paying for those ads, not the investors. You and I are paying for them, every penny.

Robert Sessums

North Yarmouth

