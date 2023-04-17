Courtney Jones falsely claims that by refusing to grant Bangor Christian Schools state tax dollars to pay tuition for its students Maine is “rejecting religious schools for beliefs that the state doesn’t like” (“Commentary: Maine must stop trying to bypass Supreme Court decision on schools,” April 4). The state’s position isn’t about belief; rather, it’s about policies and practices that are discriminatory and harmful to children.
If the leadership of Crosspoint Church, which runs the school, believes that gay persons are immoral and that homosexuality is a sin, the state cannot punish them for their beliefs. No one is denying that the school should be allowed to operate as long as it adheres to minimum academic standards. However, school policies that emanate from such a religious belief should not be rewarded in the form of state-funded tuition subsidies. Such a use of state funds would be a clear violation of the separation clause of the First Amendment.
Nowhere in her piece does Jones mention the words “gay” or “nonbinary.” She would have us believe that the state is targeting the free expression of religious belief. Surely she knows the difference between belief and action, and she has every right to support Crosspoint Church as it uses school policy to put its anti-gay belief into action. However, I do not want to see our state tax dollars used to support the school, or any institution that promotes intolerance.
Michael Lee
Kittery Point
