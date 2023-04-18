On April 10, dozens of members of Portland’s marginalized communities told a City Council meeting they feel unsafe in the city. Victims of hate crimes and witnesses came forward. Still, interim Police Chief Heath Gorham defended the lack of action by officers involved in the April 1 incident. His argument that one victim’s reluctance to make a statement justifies the inaction does not hold water. Every officer’s training should have included the fact that such victims are often afraid of being further victimized.

District Attorney Jackie Sartoris has said that the police acted improperly.

The failure to arrest or even identify those who attacked our citizens sends the message that you can commit a violent hate crime in Portland, Maine, and suffer no consequences. That places the Jewish community, the LGBTQIA community and persons of color in grave danger.

The Portland City Council needs to act now to ensure our safety. I don’t see how that action can fail to include the termination of Chief Gorham and the officers involved. In light of the threats to Councilor Victoria Pelletier in February (and numerous other incidents) the police force should have been prepared.

Gorham failed badly. He needs to go. Please contact your city councilor and demand that they act to keep us – all of us – safe from violent hate groups.

Don Marietta

Portland

