Comedy
Friday 4/28
Balderdash Academy Improv Live: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15. stlawrencearts.org
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Painting
Tuesday 5/2 & 5/30
Intro to Plein Air Painting two-day workshop: Register by May 1. 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Artascope, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. $149. artascope.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 4/28
Union of Maine Visual Artists exhibit: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, UMVA, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Through 4/29
“Works on Paper”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com
Monday 5/1-Tuesday 5/30
“Paintings in Oil”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com
Through 5/6
“Field of Study”: Open Monday through Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 5/13
“Deep Fake”: Greta Bank, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. speedwellprojects.com
“Evening Botanist”: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
“Photography and Paperwork”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 5/20
“Arrangements”: Robert Neuman, Michael Mulhern, Carla Weeks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 5/25
Photography show: Anne Brown, noon to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays. Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. thorntonoaks.com
Through 5/28
“Women of The Gulf of Maine”: Celeste Roberge, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Suite B, Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 6/10
Steve and Judy Halpert Collection: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 6/11
“Tenacious”: Themes of aging, chronic illness and mental health, curated by Tilly Laske, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu
Ongoing
Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: Through spring, 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 4/28 & Sunday 4/30
“Walk Up” (2022): Korean with English subtitles, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 4/29
“Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory Of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
“The Doom Generation” (1995): Rated R, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. 18-plus. space538.org
Saturday 4/29 & Sunday 4/30
“Mass for the Endangered”: 5 p.m., Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High St., Portland on Saturday. Studzinski Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Road, Brunswick on Sunday. Livestreamed at bowdoin.edu/live.
Tuesday 5/2
“Titanic” (1953): 6 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. msmt.org
Wednesday 5/3
“Defending the Dark” (2022) and Q&A: Discussion on light pollution with Dark Sky Maine and Southern Maine Astronomers, 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com
“The Southerner” (1945): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. kinonik.org
Friday 5/5 & Saturday 5/6
“Return to Seoul” (2022): Rated R, French and Korean with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday; noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Museums
Ongoing
Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum
PMA Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. portlandlandmarks.org
Music
Friday 4/28
Family fancy dance party: 4:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org
Jessye Desilva: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Thabisa: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $22-$27. mayostreetarts.org
Downtown Boys: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org
House of Hamill: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Perpetual Groove: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Tribute to Charles Mingus and Duke Ellington: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Saturday 4/29
Happy Birthday Duke Ellington: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. stlawrencearts.org
Onward: 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. $15 suggested donation. woodfordscorner.org
East End Redemption, Gamma Goochies, Gwynne & The Tonics, Capisic: 8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. fermentory.com
Houndmouth: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rigometrics, King Kyote: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 4/30
Handbell choir: 2 p.m., United Church Of Christ, 282 Main St., Cumberland. cumberlanducc.org
Maine Pops Concert Band: 2:30 p.m., Winslow Homer Center for the Arts at Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough. mainepops.org
Portland Rossini Club: 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15; $10 seniors; free students. rossiniclub.org
Sunflower South: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. stlawrencearts.org
Kaia Kater, with CRYS: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Palaver Strings and guests: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org
Kendall Street Company: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Monday 5/1
Classical and jazz piano concert: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. oceanviewrc.com
Ying and Balourdet quartets: 7 p.m., 8 p.m. reception with catering, Nomad, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $85. bit.ly/ying-balourdet
Tuesday 5/2
Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Julian Loida: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Thursday 5/4
Halcyon String Quartet and sea levels discussion: 6 p.m., Gulf of Maine Research Institute, 350 Commercial St., Portland. $8. gmri.org
Friday 5/5
Eileen Ivers: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $38 advance, $40 day-of. chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com
Neil Pearlman: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $15 seniors, $5 students. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
The Sweet Lillies: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, No. 201, Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Great North: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 4/28 & Saturday 4/29
“Fiddler On The Roof”: 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $50-$85. portlandovations.org
Friday 4/28-Sunday 4/30
“The Addams Family [email protected]”: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $10. mtastage.weebly.com
Saturday 4/29
Khmer New Year dance performance: 3:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Friday 5/5
Teller’s Garden interactive improv show: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15; $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Friday 5/5-Sunday 5/7
“The Yellow Wallpaper & Tales From the End of the World”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25; $10 under 13. vividmotion.org
Through 5/6
“How Rude! The Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 5/14
“Dance Nation”: 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
