The Social Security Administration office in Portland is relocating from its current location on outer Congress Street to downtown.
The agency said that its current office at 1355 Congress St. closed as of the end of business on Tuesday and its new location at 312 Fore St. – the U.S. Custom House – will open on Monday, May 1.
Social Security officials said people can use its online services at socialsecurity.gov or call 800-772-1213 rather than walking in without an appointment.
Most Social Security services are available online or by phone, the agency said.
