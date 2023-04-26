BETHEL — According to a letter from Region 9 Director Brenda Gammons, a new Adult Education director has been hired, pending budget approval.

The compensation for this position has been negotiated at $79,825 for 156 workdays beginning July 1. The present director earns a salary of $48,039 for the same schedule.

This new negotiated salary for outgoing SAD 44 Superintendent David Murphy is an increase from what was previously reported ($64,896) by Region 9 and this newspaper.

On April 10 the SAD 44 school board meeting also voted (8-4) to keep Murphy on in a new role for the district for 16 hours per week at 40% of his salary ($45,548 and $4,500 in benefits).

Gammons said the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget is $2.42 million. This is an increase of $399,728. The state subsidy increased by $304,059. After subtracting state subsidy and carryover funds from their total budget, they are asking for an increase of $88,183 in local funding.

The Region 9 budget vote will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Region 9 School, 377 River Road, Mexico.

