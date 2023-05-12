Multiple agencies battled a large fire that broke out in a pile of waste debris at Grimmel Industry Waste Facility in Topsham Thursday night.

Topsham Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin said in a Facebook post the pile of debris was approximately 100 feet by 50 feet and was on fire when they arrived at the scene around 8:19 p.m. He said the fire was doused with water from two hydrant sites on River Road and Ivanhoe Drive, as well as two pumping stations on the Androscoggin River. There were about 30 to 40 firefighters assisting at various times throughout the night, he said.

Grimmel’s has become a known site for fires, the last one being in August 2022.

“It is not uncommon for fires in scrap yards that do this kind of work,” McLaughlin said. “In the past five years, we have had four fires at that complex.”

Topsham firefighters were assisted by Brunswick, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Durham, Freeport and Lisbon fire departments.

Firefighters contained the fire to the original pile of debris and left around 4:38 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

“Due to the extensive heat and size of the fire, the official cause will be undetermined and does appear to be unintentional,” said McLaughlin.

