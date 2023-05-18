TOPSHAM – Gary Sagris passed away on May 15, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital surrounded by his many friends.

Gary Sagris was born on March 7, 1944, at Sister’s Hospital in Waterville. He was the son of George Sagris and Florence (Carey) Sagris. Gary’s father (George) was born in 1915 in Haverhill, Mass., and grew up in Burlington, Vt. Gary’s mother (Florence) was born in 1917 in Milo. She lived in Milo for a while before settling in Waterville. Gary’s parents were married in 1943.

Gary graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963. Gary lived in both Brunswick and Topsham, later moving to Blueberry Lane in Topsham in 2000 where he took care of his parents until their passing.

Gary had a few part time jobs in Brunswick. He worked at the Stow House Restaurant and also worked at Day’s Jewelry Store in Brunswick for 10 years.

In 1972 Gary bought Bates, Bowdoin & Colby (BBC) Bar/Restaurant on Union Street in Brunswick. He later owned and operated Castaway’s in Brunswick and also managing the dining room at the Atrium, Brunswick

In 1993 Gary opened Winner’s Sports Grill and in 1996 Gary opened Winner’s OTB. In 2004 Gary opened the King’s Room banquet room located at Winner’s Sports Grill. The King’s Room was named after one of his best friends, Caesar, his German Shepard. Gary had four German Shepards and would refer to his dogs as his best friends.

Gary had a great love for animals and a great love for people (and sports!). Gary’s big heart is illustrated by the vast number of people that counted Gary as a friend.

Gary was predeceased by his father George Sagris and his mother Florence Sagris.

Funeral services will be held 11am Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street Brunswick. Following the service, a celebration of life will follow at Winner’s, 20 Farley Road, Brunswick, ME.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gary’s name to the Mid Coast Humane Society,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME.

