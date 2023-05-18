DRESDEN – William P. Smith Jr. “Bill”, 65, passed away in New Hampshire doing what he loved, riding his Harley, on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Bill was born on April 8, 1958, in Fullerton, California.

Bill served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1981 through 1987. After the Navy, he worked at SupShip-Lockheed Martin in Bath, Maine.

After meeting the love of his life, Terry MacGregor, they made their home in Dresden, where they resided with their many Cairn Terriers and shared decades of memories.

Bill was a very generous and kind person. He was an avid reader and accomplished cook. He loved fishing with Todd, his best friend, and riding his Harley. Bill was a good sport and always ready to lend a hand, even dressing up as “the elf” at the MacGregor’s Christmas Eve family party, much to the delight of all.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William P. Smith, Sr. and Ruthe Alyce (Phillips) Smith. He is survived by his life partner, Terry MacGregor; sister, Deb Guild of Connecticut; brothers, Shannon Smith, Daniel Smith and Joel Smith of California; and special life-long friend, Todd Chapin.

A celebration of life will take place on August 5, 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date.

