SCARBOROUGH – Lorraine Brillant Emery passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023 with family at her side.

Lorraine was born in Brunswick to Leah Alfreda Weymouth Brillant and Russell Elvery Brillant. She graduated from Brunswick High School and went on to attend nursing school at Eastern Maine General in Bangor.

After working in many fields of nursing she earned her certification in oncology and spent the years leading up to her retirement working in the oncology clinic at Beverly Hospital. She was a fierce advocate for her patients and often spoke of their courage.

Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was at her happiest with a crossword puzzle in hand, a murder mystery on the TV and a full bird feeder in the backyard.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara, a Franciscan Missionary of Mary stationed in Liberia West Africa; husband, Ross; children Ross, Katie, Brandy; and five grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed.

