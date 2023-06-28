Students awarded $10,000 Mitchell Scholarships

The Mitchell Institute has awarded 166 students across Maine scholarships of $10,000 each.

Among the recipients are: Fatumo Abdirahman, Narciso Massala and Mayinga Mukinayi, Deering High School; Abdullah Alzamili and Miriam Tiani, Portland High School; Ahmednoor Hassan and Baqer Jalil, Casco Bay High School; Gwyneth Adrian and Lydia Branson, Cape Elizabeth High School; Lillian Johnson and Alden Rice, Freeport High School; Isaac Glidden, Scarborough High School; Jack Smart, South Portland High School; Hannah Holmwood, Falmouth High School; Oliver Perry, Yarmouth High School; Adele Weaver, Greely High School; Emma Bennett, Baxter Academy; and Trenton White, Maine Connections Academy.

The scholarships will be split into four $2,500 installments and include personal, academic and professional support.

The Portland-based Mitchell Institute is a nonprofit scholarship and research organization.

Waynflete appoints new trustees

Jonathan Culley, James Higgins, Cricket King and James Reese have joined Waynflete School’s Board of Trustees.

Culley is the managing partner of Redfern Properties, a Portland-based real estate developer he co-founded in 2005, and chairperson of Avesta Housing’s board of directors. Higgins is a co-founder and president of Chenmark, a family-owned holding company in Portland, and previously worked at Protege Partners, Suttonbrook Capital Management and Barclays Capital.

King, of Catherine King Design in Portland, was co-founder and president of the Nantucket Conservation Foundation Associates and a board member for the Kennebago Lake Camp Owners Association. Reese is associate dean of students for international student programs at Bates College.

