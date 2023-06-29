Portland City Councilor Mark Dion announced Thursday he is running for mayor.

Dion is the second city councilor seeking to take over for Mayor Kate Snyder, who has said that she won’t seek reelection in November.

“I appreciate the support and encouragement to run,” Dion said in his announcement. “I have heard from a wide range of citizens and business owners. As mayor, I will commit all my efforts to preserving the quality of life and place we all expect for our neighborhoods.

“My work with the council and city staff will focus on serving the best interests of our residents who deserve a city that is safe, accordable and welcoming of economic opportunities that will inspire our collective vision of what Portland could be.”

Dion has served for three years as the District 5 councilor and has a private legal practice. He previously was a Portland police officer, sheriff of Cumberland County, state representative and state senator.

District 4 City Councilor Andrew Zarro announced in May that he is also running for mayor. Dylan Pugh, a software developer at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, launched a campaign in April.

Candidates can start taking out qualifying papers on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: