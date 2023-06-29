BANGOR — A collision on Interstate 95 on Thursday involved 10 vehicles and led to minor injuries to some motorists and the closure of the highway, according to Maine State Police.
The wreck occurred around 8:45 a.m. on northbound I-95 near Exit 183. A state police announcement on Twitter gave no indication as to the cause of the pileup but it occurred north of the interchange with Interstate 395 where the traffic volume increases as motorists travel into the Bangor region.
Several tow trucks were called to remove vehicles from the scene, police said. The northbound lanes reopened about an hour later.
No other information was immediately available from police.
