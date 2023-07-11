Comedy
Friday 7/14
Zilla Vodnas, Bethany Van Delft: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Thursdays 7/20 & 7/27
New England’s Funniest Comedian qualifying rounds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. auramaine.com
Friday 7/21
Don’t Tell Comedy secret show: 8 p.m., East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 7/14
Pop Up No. 1 opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 30. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine
Sara Stites, Deb Whitney artist talk: “Decoding the Domestic,” 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 7/15
“Sustenance”: Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Through 7/16
“Unmoored”: Samira Abbassy and Simonette Quanina, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 7/29
“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 7/30
“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Sunday 7/16
“Lynch/Oz” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
Tuesday 7/18
“Super Mario Bros.” (1993): 8:30 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org
Friday 7/21
“The Puffin Program” short films: 8 p.m., Gulf of Maine Research Institute, 350 Commercial St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 7/14
The Garifuna Collective: 6 p.m., Fort Sumner Park, 64 North St., Portland. Free. RSVP recommended. space538.org
Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com
Saturday 7/15
Enigmatheory: 6 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Fab Film Music: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $8-$33, pay-what-you-can. porttix.com
Cakewalk, Kreitzman: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5; $10 after 10 p.m. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
June Star: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Sunday 7/16
CAKE: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $52.50 advance, $60 day-of, under age 4 free. statetheatreportland.com
Monday 7/17
Mal Blum: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org
Declan McKenna: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 day-of. statetheatreportland.com
Tuesday 7/18
Ideal Maine Band: 5:30 p.m., Redbank Community Center, 95 Macarthur Circle W, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com
Wayne Street Band: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Franklin streets, Portland. lovelincolnpark.org
Wednesday 7/19
The Cobblestones: Music on the Mall series, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org
The ToneShifters: 7:30 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Pine Street, Portland. facebook.com/westernpromconcertseries
Swirlies, Frankie Rose: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. space538.org
The Struts: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$55. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Thursday 7/20
Rough Company: 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Wildflower: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org
The Portland Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance. At door: $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com
Mourning [A] BLKstar, Kafari: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org
Friday 7/21
Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Colleen Sexton: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Guerilla Toss, Lahnah, An Anderson: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Thursday 7/13-Sunday 7/30
“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me
Saturday 7/15
“Queen Marinette” a musical, workshop: 7 p.m., private barn, Freeport. $25. hogfish.org
Through 7/28
“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com
Through 7/30
“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
