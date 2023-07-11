Comedy

Friday 7/14

Zilla Vodnas, Bethany Van Delft: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Thursdays 7/20 & 7/27

New England’s Funniest Comedian qualifying rounds: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. auramaine.com

Friday 7/21

Don’t Tell Comedy secret show: 8 p.m., East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 7/14

Pop Up No. 1 opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 30. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine

Sara Stites, Deb Whitney artist talk: “Decoding the Domestic,” 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 7/15

Advertisement

“Sustenance”: Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Through 7/16

“Unmoored”: Samira Abbassy and Simonette Quanina, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 7/29

“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/30

Advertisement

“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/26

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Advertisement

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Sunday 7/16

“Lynch/Oz” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

Tuesday 7/18

“Super Mario Bros.” (1993): 8:30 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org

Friday 7/21

Advertisement

“The Puffin Program” short films: 8 p.m., Gulf of Maine Research Institute, 350 Commercial St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff2023.eventive.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 7/14

The Garifuna Collective: 6 p.m., Fort Sumner Park, 64 North St., Portland. Free. RSVP recommended. space538.org

Advertisement

Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com

Saturday 7/15

Enigmatheory: 6 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Fab Film Music: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $8-$33, pay-what-you-can. porttix.com

Cakewalk, Kreitzman: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5; $10 after 10 p.m. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

June Star: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Advertisement

Sunday 7/16

CAKE: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $52.50 advance, $60 day-of, under age 4 free. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 7/17

Mal Blum: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org

Declan McKenna: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 day-of. statetheatreportland.com

Tuesday 7/18

Advertisement

Ideal Maine Band: 5:30 p.m., Redbank Community Center, 95 Macarthur Circle W, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com

Wayne Street Band: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Franklin streets, Portland. lovelincolnpark.org

Wednesday 7/19

The Cobblestones: Music on the Mall series, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org

The ToneShifters: 7:30 p.m., Western Promenade Park, Pine Street, Portland. facebook.com/westernpromconcertseries

Swirlies, Frankie Rose: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. space538.org

Advertisement

The Struts: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$55. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thursday 7/20

Rough Company: 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Winslow Park Way, Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Wildflower: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org

The Portland Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance. At door: $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Mourning [A] BLKstar, Kafari: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org

Advertisement

Friday 7/21

Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Colleen Sexton: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Guerilla Toss, Lahnah, An Anderson: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. space538.org

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Advertisement

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Thursday 7/13-Sunday 7/30

“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me

Saturday 7/15

“Queen Marinette” a musical, workshop: 7 p.m., private barn, Freeport. $25. hogfish.org

Advertisement

Through 7/28

“Complete Works of Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised, Again”: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free. Reservation required. fenixtheatre.com

Through 7/30

“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: