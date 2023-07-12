Maine Open Farm Day is a special day to explore the variety of agriculture and meet local farmers across Maine. Find itineraries including many of the more than 100 participating farms for all regions, grouped by county, throughout the state. Save, share, edit, and print the itinerary to customize your trip.

TIPS FOR YOUR VISIT

• Most farms are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check local listings, the farm’s social media, or by calling.

• This is a rain or shine event.

• Find additional details on the Real Maine event calendar.

WHERE TO VISIT ON MAINE OPEN FARM DAY

SOUTHERN MAINE

Learn about Maine’s quality farm products, including those used in award-winning restaurants and breweries, in the region. As families explore this area, look for pick-your-own produce farms, CSA offerings, and local fiber products.

• Cumberland County

• York County

MAINE LAKES & MOUNTAINS

Along Maine’s western border, enjoy rolling hills dotted with familiar and new ways to connect to Maine’s agricultural heritage. Discover farms that make their own ice cream, cheeses, breads, wine, fiber products, and more.

• Androscoggin County

• Franklin County

• Oxford County

KENNEBEC VALLEY

This region is perfect for a day trip, or as an activity to bookend a longer stay to area attractions—be it a camping or river trip, or a week on the lakes. There are a great variety of farms to explore in this central Maine region.

• Somerset County

• Kennebec County

MIDCOAST & Islands

This part of Maine offers world-renowned coastlines, quaint villages, and vibrant working landscapes. Easily access farms from other points of interest, like state parks and beaches. It is also home to the Midcoast Cheese Trail and stops along the Real Maine Ice Cream Trail.

• Sagadahoc County

• Knox County

• Lincoln County

• Waldo County

DOWNEAST & Acadia

Downeast is a nautical term that refers to the direction ships sailed to get to Maine from New York and Boston (in other words, ‘downwind’ and ‘to the east’). This term evokes an appreciation for the rich heritage and rugged landscapes evident in this area.

• Hancock County

• Washington County

The Maine Highlands & Aroostook County

This heart of Maine is home to Katahdin and Moosehead Lake, and hundreds of thousands of acres of undeveloped forested land. Surrounding this wilderness is fertile farmland, which can be found traveling east and north toward the “The County.”

• Penobscot County

• Piscataquis County

• Aroostook County

MORE WAYS TO EXPLORE MAINE FARMS & PRODUCTS YEAR-ROUND

Open Farm Day is an annual tradition, however, there are plenty of ways to support and explore a variety of Maine agriculture year-round.

• Find suggestions for a memorable farm visit

• Explore what’s in season with Real Maine

• Try Real Maine’s itinerary creator and customize an itinerary

• Browse the list of Real Maine members—Filter results by farm products, ways to buy, locations, and more.

Visit RealMaine.com to learn more.

