As a faculty brat at Carleton College, I listened to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower make a campaign speech. He was eminently qualified to lead the country, having led the Allies to victory in Europe in World War II – a war in which my father, a ninth-generation Yankee WASP, was killed flying night recon missions against the Nazis. Ike had been raised on a Kansas farm and graduated from West Point. He was familiar with responsibility and hard work, as well as leadership.

Now, the Republican Party seems unable to distinguish apples from road apples and supports Donald Trump, a fellow who can claim neither a nanosecond of eleemosynary service to this country, nor a single grandparent who was born on this side of the Atlantic.

With a meadow muffin and a cookie-cutter, I could create a better human being than the two principal Republican candidates for president today.

What has happened to the Republican Party of my ancestors? Those Republicans were all well-educated, well-read and intellectually capable of approaching problems with the intent of solving them, not destroying them and selling the parts, or getting a bigger rug to sweep them under.

William Burgess Leavenworth

Searsmont

