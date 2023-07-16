I find it absolutely appalling that members of the Maine House of “Representatives” reneged, for whatever reason, on their support for the recognition of Maine’s Indigenous peoples.
What exactly they sold their votes for may never be known. One thing is known: It is another black mark in the state’s apparent plans to keep treating Native peoples as second-class citizens.
Cyrus Lauriat
Boothbay
